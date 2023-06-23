FALL RIVER/LOWER SACKVILLE; A 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences relating to incidents June 21 in Fall River and June 22 in the Middle Sackville/Mount Uniacke and Bedford areas.

Cole William George Fidgen, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with Sexual Assault; Sexual Interference; two counts of Criminal Harassment; four counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions of an Undertaking; and three counts of Breach of Recognizance.

Fidgen was charged after an investigation by the RCMP/HRP Criminal Investigation Division.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said on June 21, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of sexual assault that occurred at a grocery store on Hwy. 2 in Fall River.

Investigators learned that a man had groped a female youth in the store before leaving the area in a red Hyundai Elantra.

The next day, June 22, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a female youth was walking on Wilson Lake Dr. in Middle Sackville when a man in a red Hyundai Elantra began following her.

“The man eventually got out of his vehicle and started taking pictures of the youth while walking towards her,” said Cpl. Marshall. “A witness intervened and drove the youth to a nearby gas station, where the youth was dropped off.”

The witness was reported ton be a construction worker who had video the man and those had been posted on a subdivision Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Marshall said when the witness returned to the gas station a short time later, she noted the man had found the youth and was taking pictures of her again.

The man then drove away.

Later in the day, at approximately 3 p.m., a woman was at a parked on Hwy. 1 in Mount Uniacke when she observed a man in the bushes taking pictures of her.

“The woman left the area in her vehicle and the man got into a red Hyundai Elantra and began following her,” said Cpl. Marshall. “The woman tried to evade the man, but he followed her through Bedford and into Bayer’s Lake, before the woman managed to lose him.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Marshall said later that night on June 22 at approximately 8 p.m., investigators located the red Hyundai Elantra, unoccupied, in a parking lot in Bedford.

“They found the man approximately 20 minutes later at a business in Bedford, and he was safely arrested,” he said.

The man was held in custody overnight.

Fidgen was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later June 23.

The investigations are ongoing.

File #s: 23-74069, 23-74058, 23-73675