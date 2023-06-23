UPDATED: Man involved in sexual assault at Fall River store arrested

FALL RIVER: The suspect in an an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a grocery store in Fall River has been arrested

In a previous release, Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on June 21, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a sexual assault that took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the business on Highway 2.

“Investigators learned that three youths and a woman were shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said the man then quickly exited the store.

In an update posted on the RCMP’s Twitter and Facebook page, police said that the suspect was arrested in Bedford.

The man is also alleged to have been involved in an incident involving a young girl in Lower Sackville, according to posts on social media.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 22, Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police, assisted by Police Dog Services, arrested the man in Bedford.

Further details to be released once available, police said.

File #23-73675

