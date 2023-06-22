Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

Here’s a brief look at a few notables as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP.

FACEBOOK SCAM

On June 13, East Hants RCMP received a complaint that a female had sent a significant amount of money to a woman via text with the intent of buying an item on Facebook marketplace.

After sending the money, all communication ceased, and the woman was left without the item.

This scam is extremely prevalent and effective. The public is urged to never send money to anyone that they don’t know over the internet or via phone.

SECURE YOUR PROPERTY

The East Hants RCMP want to remind the public to ensure their property is secure at all times as theft of motor vehicles, mischief and break and enters are on the rise. Most of the time, these crimes are preventable.

Please ensure to lock your vehicles and doors to sheds and buildings a night.

Do not leave keys of any sort inside your vehicle and take valuables such as phones, wallets, and purses inside with you.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Warrant for Colchester County man

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Christian Macdonald, 41, of Brookside, Colchester County.

Christian Macdonald was arrested and charged with impaired driving in February of 2021 then charged for failing to appear in court.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christian Macdonald.

Anyone who sees Christian Macdonald is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

