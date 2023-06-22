EAST HANTS: A man and woman were arrested after a lengthy pursuit through five counties on June 15, according to East Hants RCMP.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer in Enfield, said officers with East Hants RCMP were involved with a theft of motor vehicle investigation incident that originated out of Colchester County.

“The vehicle was stolen from Stewiacke and from there, the driver was reported to have driven it through East Hants, West Hants, Kings and Queens County before ditching it in Tantallon,” said Const. Burns.

He said along the way, the driver avoided spike belts and fled when they saw police.

A police dog team and the Emergency Response team were deployed.

A male and female were arrested shortly thereafter without further incident.

Const. Burns said the investigation is ongoing.

He added that the various forces keeping others updated played a key role.

“Communication was key in this evolving situation and members from several counties were able to combine resources to bring it to a safe close,” said Const. Burns.