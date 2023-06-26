COLUMN: MPs News and Views with Darrell Samson

The following is a column provided by:

HAPPY CANADA DAY!

It is time to engage in celebrations taking place throughout the riding and enjoy this beautiful day as Canada turns 156 years old.

Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Canada Day!

CANADIAN COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION FUND (CCRF)

I was very pleased to recently announce a $44,900 contribution from the Canadian Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the construction of an outdoor pavilion at the Charles L. McDonald Sports Park.

This new and accessible outdoor space will create greater opportunities for the community of Waverley to hold meetings and events, and the chance to enjoy nature along the scenic Shubenacadie Canal.

For more information please visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/atlantic-canada-opportunities/campaigns/covid19/canada-community-revitalization-fund.html?fbclid=IwAR08s35FT7JXrpI6OKo9_4uPOMGvi_7Sb4RpgbvBDppdEB86UlxAaZa9w3o

MORE GOOD NEWS!

I am pleased to share that we were able to secure $125,000 through the Canadian Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), which will aid the LWF Baseball Association and the Fall River Minor Football Association in upgrading an existing football field into two baseball fields and a new football field.

Thank you to Barry Dalrymple and his team of volunteers for your ongoing commitment to keeping kids active and engage in sports!

For more information please visit:

LOWERING CREDIT CARD FEES!

Every dollar counts when you’re running a small business. Budget 2023 takes action to lower credit card transaction fees for small businesses by up to 27%. These reductions are expected to save eligible Canadian small businesses about $1 billion over five years and provide greater protection against cyber fraud.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2023/05/government-announces-lower-credit-card-transaction-fees-for-small-businesses.html

