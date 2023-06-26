Fall River artist named as part of NAIG’s Cultural Village lineup

FALL RIVER: An Indigenous singer from Fall River has been named as part of the musical performers for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) Cultural Village lineup for the week-long-celebrations.

The performances will take part on the Halifax Common, the NAIG Host Society said in a release on June 26.

The Village is free and open to the public, starts on July 15 and runs daily until July 22 and features over 40 performances at the Atlantic Lottery Main Stage, showcasing Indigenous artists from across Canada.

Daily food and cultural demonstrations will exhibit beading, drum making, quill work, basket weaving, storytelling and the games of waltes and lacrosse.

DeeDee Austin from Fall River, along with Tia Wood, are the performers scheduled for July 22, at the Family Mawiomi.

In addition, the Village includes a cultural marketplace, presented by Credit Unions, with over 50 Indigenous artists and artisans. Each of the vendors will offer unique artwork, crafts, clothing and food from their respective cultures, including representation from Mi’kmaq, Ojibway, Haudensaunee, Cree, Coast Salish, Ashinaabe, Inuit and Anishininew Nations.

The Village will be hosting the Games Closing Ceremony, presented by Signal Gold on Friday, July 21, featuring Juno and ECMA award winning artists Neon Dreams and First Nations hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Dates and hours of operation:

July 15 to 22

11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Mainstage performances include:

Saturday, July 15 Kick-Off: Celebrating Mi’kma’ki

Emma Stevens and Second Generation

Sunday, July 16 Opening Ceremony Pre-Show

Matty Galaxy and Boggy the Beat

Monday, July 17 History of Fiddle & Jig

Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers and Morgan Toney

Tuesday, July 18 Celebrating Woman & Song

Mimi O’Bonsawin and The Ra11n

Wednesday, July 19 Dancing Under the Stars

Drive the Common Man and The Relatives

Thursday, July 20 Hip Hop Night

Cody Coyote and City Natives

Friday, July 21 Closing Ceremony

Neon Dreams and Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Saturday, July 22 Family Mawiomi

Deedee Austin and Tia Wood

In additional to the central Cultural Village, there will also be two satellite Villages at the following locations:

Halifax Waterfront

Hours of operation: 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Dartmouth Crossing

Hours of operation: 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

For a full listing of artists and scheduling of the Cultural Village, visit the NAIG 2023 website at https://naig2023.com/culture/village/