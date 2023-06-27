Three men arrested after theft of two vehicles in Kennetcook

ELMSDALE: Three men have been arrested following the brazen theft of two vehicles in the Kennetcook area on June 24.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that officers were alerted to two stolen vehicles from a business in Kennetcook on the morning of June 24.

Officers attended the scene and photographed and collected evidence at the scene.

“The victim stated that they had been taken some time over night,” said Const. Burns.

An officer on patrol in Elmsdale who was aware of the thefts and was on the lookout for the stolen vehicles noticed one in the area.

“Approximately two hours later, an observant officer was on patrol when he spotted one of the stolen vehicles heading into the McDonald’s restaurant on Highway 214 in Elmsdale,” said Const. Burns. “Other officers responded to assist.”

He said that three men—a 54-year-old from Bedford; a 40-year-old from Mill Village; and a 26-year-old from Halifax—were subsequently arrested without incident for possession of stolen property.

The other vehicle was located nearby and seized as evidence.

Const. Burns said the three men were transported to the Enfield RCMP detachment where they were later released on conditions.

The three are scheduled to appear in court in September. Charges are forthcoming as a result.

He said there have been a rash of motor vehicle thefts in East Hants over the past few weeks.

“This file demonstrates that the East Hants RCMP officers are hard at work ensuring public safety and property recovery,” said Const. Burns.