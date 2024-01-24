The following is a column submitted monthly by Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson:

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

The month of February is a time to celebrate the many contributions of Black Canadians to our history, identity, and strength as a nation.

We are home to the largest multi-generational Black Community in Canada, making February a particularly special month here. Black History month recognizes the sacrifices and perseverance of racial equality in Canada.

Happy Black History Month!

CANADIAN DENTAL CARE PLAN

To meet anticipated demand and ensure a smooth onboarding process, the CDCP will be rolled out using a phased approach over the coming months, starting with seniors.

Letters will be mailed to qualifying individuals with instructions on how to apply, along with a personalized application code.

To qualify for the CDCP, all of the following criteria must be met:

no access to employer/pension-sponsored or private dental insurance;

an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000;

be a Canadian resident for tax purposes; and

have filed their tax return in the previous year.

Learn more by visiting: www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/dental/dental-care-plan.html?fbclid=IwAR2u6slhgNGGD3uu5KKNhfb2HVrYlIEfCNsqqOX-hC4mA8l79xc-zjn2y8E Care Plan – Canada.ca

HERITAGE DAY – FAMILY SKATE (PARTNERING WITH FRABA)

Date: Monday February 19, 2023

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Sackville Arena

Come join us for a FREE Skate and FREE Chili!!

Bring a Helmet!

VALENTINES FOR VETS

Valentines for Vets is a great opportunity to show appreciation to Veterans for their accomplishments and sacrifices. Canadians are invited to create a handmade Valentine and send it to the address below by February 1st to be distributed to Veterans in long-term care.

Valentines for Vets

Veterans Affairs Canada

Commemoration, Distribution Unit

125 Maple Hills Avenue

Charlottetown, PE C1C 0B6

For more information and tips for making a Valentine for a veteran, please visit:

www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/classroom/valentines-for-veterans?fbclid=IwAR1AMtUeqk0DrQZ2ilCeWFqvzjyNqMQdFqqg8y0ZoFjZPH0ecJsXJFZ9Brk

HAPPY GROUNDHOG DAY!