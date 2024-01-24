New skating rink opens in Oakfield

OAKFIELD: The rink is now open for everyone to use.

After much anticipation, the new skating rink–or Outdoor Rink as its being dubbed–has officially opened on the grounds of the Oakfield Golf Course.

The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is located behind the club house itself.

The golf course encourages everyone to come and enjoy the winter, their full time restaurant and the new ODR.

Waivers are mandatory and posted at the rink.

Users of the rink and those who come to watch are asked to follow all posted rules and respect the club and the grounds.

The ODR will replace the skating rink that was in use by community volunteers at the Grand Lake baseball field just down the road.

Here are a couple photos we took on Tuesday night as people took time for some fresh air and to get their skate on on the new outdoor rink.

It was about -6 at the time of 7 pm ish.

Follow along on the Oakfield Golf & Country Club and Grand Lake-Oakfield Skating Rink for updates on opening/closures.

The rules with the new rink in the background. (Healey photo)