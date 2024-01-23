Highway 102 ruts a safety concern, Churchill hears during visit

ENFIELD/FALL RIVER: The rutting of the road along Highway 102 are a concern to many residents and they let the Leader of the Official Opposition know about it.

Zach Churchill said one of the many issues he heard from residents in East Hants and HRM.

He spoke about the concerns heard during a recent visit to Enfield and Elmsdale last week was about the safety concern regarding the ruts and the province’s lack of action in fixing them.

“People are really concerned about the state of the highway,” said Churchill. “That needs to be repaired.”

Churchill said people are concerned about their safety and traveling on the highway.

“If there’s a bit of water in those ruts, you can’t see them,” he said.

“That can, as we’ve seen, lead to tragic outcomes.”

The Department of Public Works has acknowledged there is an issue on Highway 102.

“We’re aware of the ruts in that area,’ said spokesman Gary Andrea to The Laker News when we inquired about them.

“Rutting can form for various reasons including traffic levels, age of the asphalt, conditions in the base of the road (ground underneath) or a combination of items.”

But what is the cause of the rutting on Highway 102 in the Enfield/Airport/Elmsdale area?

“In this case the cause of the rutting is unclear,” said Andrea.

He said the provincial government has committed $161 million for asphalt and resurfacing of highways and roads this year in the five-year highway plan.

“The entire 100 series network is evaluated annually, and we prioritize rehabilitation based on priorities within our pavement management system,” he said.