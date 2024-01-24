Police report trend of large purchases made with stolen credit cards in Nova Scotia

HRM: The provincial RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section has identified a recent trend in the Nova Scotia where vendors have been receiving large-volume or expensive orders for tires and other high-value items, which are paid for using a stolen or compromised credit cards.

A charge-back dispute is made against the vendor by the credit card company for a fraudulent transaction, in some cases after the product has been shipped through a pre-arranged transportation company.

Vendors should review the terms of their agreements with credit card companies, as often transactions where the credit card is not present are subject to charge-back, should it be determined the credit card was used without authorization from the true cardholder.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a scam is encouraged to contact their local police and also the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2024-38468, 2024-6466