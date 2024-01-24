FALL RIVER/CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: A Lockview High alum basketball player who is on fire in the Atlantic University Sport women’s basketball league has earned one of many accolades.

Fall River’s Grace Lancaster was named UPEI Panther Athletics and Recreation Female Athlete of Week for Jan. 15-21.

Lancaster, a third-year grad studying science at the Charlottetown university, suits up with the always tough and past champion UPEI Panthers women’s basketball program. Her mom was also a Panther.

Lancaster was vital as her Panthers took a pair of AUS wins home from Nova Scotia across the Confederation Bridge last weekend.

She led the Panthers in both games, averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

“She was locked in on all parts of the floor and made big time plays to help us to come away with two important wins,” said Panthers women’s hoops head coach Matt Gamblin.

