Mixed results for Dragons hoops teams on Seniors Night

FALL RIVER: The Lockview Dragons basketball teams came away with mixed results on Senior Night Jan. 22.

The Fall River based team saw the Lady Dragons win while the boys fell to BayView High in Metro High School basketball league play at Lockview High.

Lockview Dragons earned a victory of 63-45 in a game that was very even, while it was a lopsided loss by the boys team.

The game was broadcast live on Eastlink TV.

Cameron Wilkie drives the net. (Healey photo)

In the boys game, Campbell Heighway led the Dragons with 10 points, while Xavier Pairs had six points.

The Dragons had good scoring opportunities, but a stalwart defence and the bounces didn’t go the Dragons way in their game.

Mitch Turnbull had six points off two three point shots in the contest.

It was the final high school basketball home career for graduating Dragons players Jack Henderson (no. 2/6); Cameron Wilkie (no. 4); Xavier Paris (no. 5); Mitch Turnbull (no. 7); No. 13 Campbell Heighway; and no. 15 Nick Bowes.

A Bay View player plays keep away from Lockview High Dragon Anderson (no last name provided). (Healey photo)

Lockview High’s Maddie Phillips drives through two BayView defenders to get a shot at the basket. (Healey photo)

Against Bay View, the Melissa Marshall-coached Lady Dragons built a 21-8 lead and then cruised to the victory before a boisterous crowd of Lockview fans which helped spur the team on.

The team had balanced scoring to key the 63-45 win.

The Dragons were led by Avery MacFarlane with 11 points, while Emily Ralph nailed down 10 points for the victors.

Norah Lawrence had nine points, including a three point shot in the third quarter.

Isabel Ralph contributed seven points; Brooke Sanford notched six points; and Nanda Feltmate had five, one being a three point shot in the first that had the crowd erupt in cheers.

The game marked the final home game for seniors Nanda Feltmate (no. 4) and Norah Lawrence (no. 14) and player/coach Sam (who was injured this season and did not get to play a season game).

The locks of hair on Xavier Paris flow as he heads up the court. (Healey photo)

LHS Dragon Campbell Heighway tries to peek around a defender to get a bead on the net. (Healey photo)

Lockview’s Nanda Feltmate reaches out in defensive mode to a Bay View player with the ball. (Healey photo)

Brooke Sanford makes a foul shot as Isabel Ralph watches. (Healey photo)

Lockview’s no. 12 Cate Gaudry waits for the pass from a teammate. (Healey photo)

Avery MacFarlane of Lockview High races down the court. (Healey photo)

Avery MacFarlane goes up for the shot (Healey photo)