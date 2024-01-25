East Hants paramedics honoured with Exemplary Service Medals

ENFIELD/HRM: Two well-liked and well-respected paramedics were recognized posthumously alongside their colleagues.

In total, 13 current and five former paramedics (two posthumously) were awarded Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals during a ceremony on Jan. 24.

The late Ritchie Gilby and Dan O’Neil, both from Enfield, and who were pillars and well-known throughout the East Hants community were recognized.

They were both also thought of often by their fellow paramedics and first responders in their communities.

Andrew Walsh, a paramedic who calls Lantz home, was also honoured.

The recipients have dedicated their careers to providing care to people in their time of greatest need, sometimes at their own personal risk.

The medal is a national honour in recognition of their long-standing dedication to the health, safety, and well-being of Nova Scotians.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc said he was delighted to recognize an outstanding group of individuals for significant contributions to the health and well–being of Nova Scotians.

“Pre-hospital emergency medical services play a critical role in our communities, and I extend my gratitude to the professionals that provide life-saving care with courage and grace, particularly during moments that are fraught with risk and uncertainty.,” said Lt.-Gov. LeBlance.

Emergency Medical Services professionals can be nominated for the medal by their peers or the public.

Recipients must have demonstrated exemplary service in their careers for at least 20 years, including 10 years in an emergency medical services position that involves risk.



Quick Facts:

– Queen Elizabeth II created the Exemplary Service Medal in 1994

– the award is part of a national recognition program for people who work in high-risk jobs that enhance Canada’s public safety

– police, firefighters, corrections officers, coast guard members and peace officers are also eligible for exemplary service medals

– the medal is part of the Canadian honours system

Exemplary Service Medal recipients:

– David Best, East Village, Colchester County

– John Collicott, Amherst

– Timothy Colburn, Tatamagouche

– Sandee Crooks, Bedford

– James Currie, Shelburne

– Lyle Donovan, Neil’s Harbour, Victoria County

– Allister Edwards, Port Caledonia, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

– Peter Fraser, Barra Head, Richmond County

– Ritchie Gilby, Enfield (posthumous)

– Eddy Guenette, Parrsboro

– Geoffrey Haines, Halifax

– Crystal Larkin, Barrington

– Parry MacDonald, Antigonish

– Lorna Mastin, Middleton

– Dan O’Neil, Enfield (posthumous)

– William Poole, Gavelton, Yarmouth County

– Scott Veinot, Wilmot, Annapolis County

– Andrew Walsh, Lantz