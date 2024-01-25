Classified leads way among local ECMA-nominated artists

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: Four musicians from the Waverley, Enfield, and Fall River area have been nominated for multiple East Coast Music Awards.

The East Coast Music Association announced the nominees for the May 1-5 awards celebration on Jan. 21.

This years ECMA’s are scheduled to take place in Charlottetown, PEI.

The East Pointers from PEI lead the way with seven nominations, while Nova Scotia’s Jenn Grant and Tim Baker from the Rock each have six nominations.

Cape Breton’s Jimmy Rankin and Neon Dreams from mainland N.S. each have four nominations.

Enfield hip hop artist Classified leads the way amongst local musicians.

He is nominated in Song of the Year for People; Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year, brought to you by TD; and Fans Choice Video of the Year, brought to you by TD; and Classified and Mike Boyd, Brothers Boyd got nominated for Video Director of the Year for People.

Song of the Year / Chanson de l’année

Classified – “People”

Jenn Grant – “Judy”

Tara MacLean – “Sparrow”

The Bombadils – “Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming”

The East Pointers – “We Will Meet Again”

Tim Baker – “Some Day”

Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year / Artiste de l’année – Choix du public

Dave Gunning

Derina Harvey Band

Christina Martin

Classified

Cloverdale

Jimmy Rankin

Kellie Loder

Lennie Gallant

Mallory Johnson

Neon Dreams

PINEO & LOEB

Rum Ragged

The East Pointers

Tim Baker

*Public voting for the Fan’s Choice Entertainer of the Year is open at ecma.com.

Fans’ Choice Video of the Year / Vidéoclip de l’année – Choix du public

2nd Generation – “Kina’mu” (Director: Matthew Ingraham)

Ben Chase – “Saltwater Cowboy” (Director: Matt Gaudet)

Brooklyn Blackmore – “Great Minds Drink Alike” (Director: Robb Medwid, Devin Deuville)

Classified – “People” (Director: Brothers Boyd)

Daniel James McFadyen – “Sunshine” (Director: Griffin O’Toole)

DeeDee Austin – “Buried Truth” (Director: Michael Reid Boyd)

Jenn Grant – “Judy” (Director: Tessa Fleming)

Jessica Rhaye & The Ramshackle Parade – “Come a Little Closer” (Director: Jordan Mattie & Jessica Rhaye)

Lennie Gallant – “On the Minnehaha” (Director: Patricia Richard and Lennie Gallant)

Mallory Johnson – “Surprise Party” (Director: Cecil Johnson)

POSTDATA – “Try” (Director: Griffin O’Toole)

Rum Ragged – “Lazy Afternoon (Live)” (Director: Tom Cochrane)

Tim Baker – “Echo Park” (Director: Tim Baker)

*Public voting for the Fan’s Choice Video of Year opened January 24, 2024, at ecma.com.

Here is the video for All Wrong by Classified, which was recently released:

Meanwhile, Fall River’s Ausin had two nominations.

She was nominated for Buried Truth video in the Fans Choice Video of the Year category, one that Classified is also in.

The Indigenous artists video was directed by Mike Boyd of Enfield.

Austin, a soon-to-be Lockview High graduate, also earned a ECMA nomination for Dance Recording of the Year for Stay Dancin’.

Dee Dee Austin at the Canada Games. (Healey photo)

Dance Recording of the Year / Enregistrement Dance de l’année.

Alex Byrne – In My Head

Cloverdale – Up To No Good

DeeDee Austin – Stay Dancin’

Lee Rosevere – Needed you feat KINLEY.

The VOLTA – Save the Night

Maggie Andrew of Waverley. (Submitted photo)

Waverley’s Maggie Andrew heard her name announced at the ECMA nominee announcement.

Andrew was nominated in the ECMA category for African Canadian Artist of the Year.

African Canadian Artist of the Year / Artiste afro-canadienne de l’année:

Baraka

Gary Beals

Jah’Mila

Maggie Andrew

Valmy

Hillsburn, who has a Musquodoboit Valley connection, was nominated in Group Recording of the Year.