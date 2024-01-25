Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers

LOWER SACKVILLE: If you have any spare time, there’s one volunteer group that services our area that could use your assistance.

The call is being put out to the Sackville-Fall River-Beaver Bank-Bedford and area community for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program.

In the poster it says the need is for immediate volunteers who would have their own vehicle with valid license and insurance.

Here is a poster that we were sent with info on how to join:

The poster looking for volunteers. (Meals on Wheels submitted photo)

For more information, people can reach out at:

https://www.sackvillebedfordmealsonwheels.com

or by phone at 902-869-6103 and leave a message.