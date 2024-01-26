Impaired driving charge coming against South Maitland man

By
Pat Healey
-
RCMP badge. (Police photo)

SHUBENACADIE: A 34-year-old South Maitland man has been charged with impaired driving, police say.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said an officer was re-entering Hwy 102 near Shubenacadie following a traffic stop on Jan. 22.

The officer was passed by a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said the officer pulled the vehicle over shortly thereafter and made contact with the driver.

“After making observations of signs of impairment by alcohol, the officer made a demand for a breath sample,” he said.

As a result of the following investigation, Tyler Leonard Withrow, 34, of South Maitland was charged with impaired driving.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March on the charge.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR