CONGRATS TO GRADS 2022!

Later this month, students will finish their school year and get to enjoy two months of no homework and studying. T

hat means school staff will all have a well-deserved break after another challenging year of dealing with the pandemic, including crossing guards and bus drivers, custodial staff and administration, teaching assistants and other support staff, and everyone else involved in making our schools a safe and welcoming place for our children to learn.

For those completing Grade 12, this marks an important milestone in your life as you embark on your next chapter of post-education or maybe a full-time job. This is an exciting time that you will always remember, and I wish you much success at whatever you choose to do.

This will be the first year that schools will be able to hold regular graduation ceremonies again without gathering restrictions, and I am sure it will be an amazing experience to celebrate this momentous occasion with your families and classmates.

I am looking forward to attending as many of the graduation ceremonies as possible across the riding.