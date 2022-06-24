MILFORD: The theft of an 18-foot trailer with two Kubota mowers from the CCRCE bus compound at Hants East Rural High in Milford is under investigation.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police was alerted to the theft on June 20, although the theft is expected to have occurred overnight June 19.

He said two Kubota ride-on mowers were stolen along with the 18-foot trailer they were loaded on.

Video surveillance of the theft happening with the suspect truck. (RCMP )

Both Kubotas are GF1800-4WR-2 19 HP DLS 1-HST 4WD ROPS:

– 2020 Serial # 10359

– 2021 Serial # 10412 with about 50 hours on it.

“The trailer is a 2020, 18-foot galvanized Maxi-roule with an aluminum checkered plate storage box that is mounted between the front rails,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The N.S. plate is T475722.

S/Sgt. Bushell said there is some irony between this and a previous theft.

“As a peculiar coincidence, last year two Kubota mowers on a trailer were stolen from the same compound on the same weekend,’ he said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark colored extended cab pick-up. Photos of the suspect vehicle and stolen machines are attached.

Police suspect these matters may be connected and are looking to speak to anyone who has information.

Please call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).