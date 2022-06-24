The Chart Society, Tenecape Community Club receive funding

MAITLAND: Two East Hants projects were among the 30 not-for-profit organizations announced as receiving grants province-wide totalling $858,000 for repairs and upgrades to community gathering spaces.



The Community Facilities Improvement Program supports community-led projects to enhance public use of existing facilities, such as community halls, local museums and archives and performance spaces.



“Community facilities are places where people gather to share meals, enjoy the arts or celebrate local history and culture,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “These spaces contribute so much to community life in Nova Scotia and we’re proud to offer support to help them sustain and grow.”

The two East Hants organizations receiving funding ere: The Tennecape Community Club in Walton, for a heat pump installation. The total they received was $2,932.50. 27.

Meanwhile, The Chart Society in Maitland, received $29,000 for interior renovations.

The program is open to all not-for-profit organizations that serve their communities. Eligible projects include interior or exterior upgrades to kitchens, windows and roofing, which help the long-term sustainability of the facility and the development of groups that use it.



For example, the Freeport Community Development Association in Digby County is receiving $45,000 for critical repairs to two buildings that house the Islands Museum, the historical society and archives, an art gallery, and a community newspaper.

Quotes:

“The Freeport Community Development Association has a mandate to foster economic and cultural development on Long Island and Brier Island and surrounding areas.

“We’re thrilled to receive funding from the Province to do much-needed repairs, including roofs, foundation work and more.

“The association relies on volunteers and without this help for capital improvements, damage would be done to artifacts at the museum and art in the gallery.”

– Katherine Feiel, Co-chair, Freeport Community Development Association



Quick Facts:

— through the Community Facilities Improvement Program, the Department will fund up to 75 per cent of an eligible project, to a maximum of $50,000

