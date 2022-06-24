From the Cruiser – June 14-21

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, June 14 to June 21, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 119 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls and info provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

TOOL THEFT AT CANADIAN TIRE

On June 14, East Hants members were called to the Elmsdale Plaza for a reports of a white male in his 50’s who came into the Canadian Tire store, grabbed two Stanley socket sets and walked out of the store.

On the way to his vehicle, the suspect dropped one of the socket sets but the passenger, a white female, also in her 50’s, grabbed the second set before the suspects and vehicle sped off.

The subsequent investigation revealed the suspect is wanted for several similar thefts in the HRM area. The matter is ongoing.

DUMP TRUCK VS SCHOOL BUS

On June 15th East Hants RCMP received a concerning call of a motor vehicle incident between a dump truck and a school bus.

The investigation revealed the tow vehicle were headed in opposite directions when they clipped mirrors.

The impact caused minor damage, but there were no injures to the occupants of either vehicle.

RCMP ACCEPTING YAC APPLICATIONS

The RCMP is pleased to inform you that we are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 RCMP National Youth Advisory Committee (NYAC)!

Canadian residents ages 13 to 21 are invited to apply by September 12, 2022. Those who apply by July 31, 2022, will be considered as part of the first selection round. The RCMP is committed to recruiting a diverse group to represent youth from coast to coast to coast, with different backgrounds and life experiences.

The NYAC is a group of young persons from across the country who discuss youth crime and victimization topics on a private, moderated online forum. The committee consists of two different age groups to ensure that the content and responses are grouped in an age-appropriate manner. The NYAC allows youth to have a national voice, and to give feedback that helps shape RCMP youth programs and strategies. It’s a great opportunity for them to learn from and connect with youth from all across Canada.

NYAC members are required to answer biweekly questions related to youth crime and victimization topics and engage in virtual conversations with other participants. They also get the chance to participate in discussions with facilitators from National Youth Services, RCMP members, and other subject matter experts.

For their participation, youth are eligible to receive reference letters and/or 20 hours of volunteer service.

The NYAC can also provide feedback on initiatives from other government departments and external partners. Through ongoing consultations and meaningful engagements with youth, we’re able to learn about new trends developing in various communities across Canada and to identify gaps in education and awareness resources.

For more information on the NYAC, visit the RCMP website at: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/youth-safety/national-youth-advisory-committee .

If you would like to request an application form, please send an email to RCMP.Youth-Jeunesse.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

East Hants Most Wanted. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants’ Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Ash, 41 of Shortts Lake.

Benjamin Ash is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 348 (1)(A) Break and Enter

· Criminal Code Section 129 (A) Resist Arrest

· Criminal Code Section 351(1) Possession of Break in Instruments

This charge stems from an incident which took place in November 2021 in Elmsdale.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Benjamin Ash.

Anyone who sees Benjamin Ash is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

