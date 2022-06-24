Plans announced for Regimental Memorial Funeral for East Hants RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson

EAST HANTS: Details were announced June 23m for the Regimental Funeral for Const. Heidi Stevenson, the East Hants RCMP officer killed in the line of duty during the N.S. Mass Shooting on April 18-19, 2020.

In a release, it was said that the family of Stevenson and the law enforcement community will be honouring her during an RCMP Regimental Memorial on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Due to COVID restrictions at the time of Cst. Stevenson’s passing, the RCMP was unable to hold a Regimental Funeral and a private family funeral was held.

The memorial will take place at Cole Harbour Place in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

As part of the memorial, there will be a procession of uniformed law enforcement starting at approximately noon on Forest Hills Parkway, marching from St. Vincent de Paul Church to Cole Harbour Place. Road closures will be in effect beginning at approximately 11:45 a.m. Details are below.

Const. Heidi Stevenson in her patrol car. (Submitted photo)

The memorial service is not open to the public; however, the public is encouraged to gather along the procession route to show their support for Cst. Stevenson’s family. We thank the public for their patience and cooperation in regards to these arrangements.

The memorial service will be broadcast via CBC and other media outlets, as they choose.

Together with Cst. Stevenson’s family, we would like to express our appreciation for the amount of support, kind gestures, thoughtful notes and condolences received since her passing in April 2020. We are humbled by such an outpouring of support.

Road closures

The procession of RCMP, police, military and emergency services personnel will begin at St. Vincent de Paul Church and march south along Forest Hills Parkway to Cole Harbour Place.

Motorists can expect delays and detours in the area starting at 11:45 a.m. Flying Cloud Drive, Taranaki Drive, Auburn Drive and Chameau Crescent will be closed during the procession, and traffic will be rerouted along Flying Cloud Drive. There will be an additional traffic control point at Auburn Drive and John Stewart Drive, where vehicles will be routed south on John Stewart Drive or east on Auburn Drive, away from Forest Hills Parkway.

The intersection of Flying Cloud Drive, Taranaki Drive and Forest Hills Parkway next to St. Vincent de Paul Church will only be closed for a short period of time as the procession leaves the church.

Once the procession has cleared the intersection, both Flying Cloud Drive and Taranaki Drive will be reopened.

The remaining street closures and detour are expected until approximately 1 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to respect the barricades and traffic cones set up for the road closures.

The road closures are for the safety of the first responders marching and those attending funeral and the overflow locations.

Two RCMP members salute the memorial for Const. Heidi Stevenson during the tribute. Other RCMP civillian members also stand. (Healey photo)

Media outlets

On behalf of the RCMP, CBC will be providing an on-site media news feed for key moments of the memorial. CBC will be the only media outlet with access inside the memorial service. Inquiries regarding this media protocol can be directed to Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay at 902-830-5695 or rcmpns-grcne@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Note to uniformed law enforcement partners

Uniformed law enforcement partners who will be marching with us in the procession are asked to park at the RBC Centre on Commodore Drive in Dartmouth. Members must be at the RBC Centre by 10:30 a.m. and will be transported by bus to the muster point. There is no parking at the muster point.

There is limited seating at Cole Harbour Place. There is an overflow viewing location at Cole Harbour District High that is available to law enforcement.