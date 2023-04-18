This column is brought to you by:

On May 22nd, Canadians will be celebrating Victoria Day.

PASSPORTS

It was announced in February that Service Canada has virtually eliminated its backlog on passport applications. Now, Service Canada has introduced a new passport status tracker to allow Canadians to check the status of their passport application through a new online self-serve portal instead of having to phone a call centre.

Last year, call centres received over 15 million calls – 70% of which were estimated to from Canadian inquiring about their application status. Not only is this tool easy to use, but it will streamline the passport process, making it more flexible and capable of serving Canadians effectively for years to come.

https://www.canada.ca/fr/emploi-developpement-social/nouvelles/2023/03/demandes-de-passeport-service-canada-ameliore-lexperience-client.html

HOUSING ACCELERATOR FUND

Our government recently announced the launch of the Housing Accelerator Fund – a $4 billion initiative that provides funding for cities, towns, and Indigenous governments to fast track the creation of 100,000 new homes across Canada. By collaborating with all levels of government to increase housing supply, we will build a more prosperous future for young families, seniors, and newcomers coast-to-coast.

https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2023/03/17/building-more-homes-faster

OIL TO HEAT PUMP PROGRAM

The Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OPHA) Program is now open for full registration!

Low-to median-income homeowners may qualify to receive an upfront payment of up to $10,000 for the purchase and installation of eligible cold climate air source heat pump systems, and any associated measures related to its installation.

https://www.natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-efficiency/homes/canada-greener-homes-initiative/oil-heat-pump-affordability-program-part-the-canada-greener-homes-initiative/24775

GROCERY REBATE

Global inflation has made many aspects of life more expensive, and our government knows how higher prices on essential goods are causing undue stress towards Canadians and their pocketbooks.

The one-time Grocery Rebate proposed in the 2023 Budget seeks to provide $2.5 billion in targeted inflation relief to an estimated 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and their families.

Eligible couples with two children may be eligible for up $467; single Canadians without children with up to an extra of $234; and seniors with an extra $225 on average.

I look forward to sharing more details soon.

