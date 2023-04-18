HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health Public Health is offering a vaccine clinic for those who may have been exposed to a recent measles case in Central Zone.

This clinic is for those who have received no doses or only one dose of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella), AND were present at one of the following locations on the dates and times specified:

Tanoor Restaurant

771 Bedford Highway, Bedford

Thursday, April 6 from 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Family Focus Medical Clinic

667 Sackville Dr., Suite 207, Lower Sackville

Monday, April 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

IWK Health Centre emergency department

5941 South St., Halifax

April 10 from 6:15 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (April 11th)

April 11 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The vaccine clinic will take place on Thursday, April 20 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Public Health Office in Dartmouth (7 Mellor Ave., Unit 5).

The MMR vaccine is free for anyone who may have been exposed to the measles case in Central Zone.

Transportation support is available for those eligible to attend the MMR vaccine clinic.

Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 902-481-1697. When you call, you will be asked questions to confirm your exposure and vaccine eligibility before scheduling your appointment.

Individuals who may have been exposed to the recent measles case in Central Zone, but are uncertain of how many doses of the MMR vaccine they have received, should call Public Health at 902-481-1697 to discuss whether they would benefit from an additional MMR dose.

Those who may have been exposed at one of these locations, who have the signs and symptoms listed below, should do one of the following, even if they have been vaccinated:

Call Public Health at 902-481-1697 . Please include details of the exposure and signs and symptoms of measles when you call.

. Please include details of the exposure and signs and symptoms of measles when you call. If you need to see a health care provider for assessment, such as your family doctor, call ahead to make sure they are prepared to see you.

Measles is highly contagious and health care providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients from being exposed.





Symptoms of measles include:

Fever, cough, runny nose

Red eyes

A red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body

Small white spots may also appear inside the mouth and throat

Symptoms may be milder or modified in people with partial protection.

The risk to the general public is low; most people are protected from measles by being vaccinated. In Nova Scotia, every person born after 1970 should have received two doses of the MMR vaccine after their first birthday. Nova Scotia residents who are unsure of their immunization history should follow up with their primary care provider (e.g. family doctor or nurse practitioner) to ensure their immunizations are up-to-date.

The MMR vaccine is free and strongly recommended for Nova Scotia residents.