COLUMN: MPs News & Views with Darrell Samson

NEW ALL-WEATHER TRACK & TURF FIELD

On Monday June 26, I was joined by the Honourable Brian Wong, MLA Waverley, Fall River, Beaver Bank, Cathy Deagle Gammon, District 1 Councillor and Lisa Blackburn, District 14 Councillor, Middle/Upper Sackville, Beaverbank, Lucasville, along with many members of Fall River and the surrounding community to announce plans to build a brand new all-weather turf field next to Lockview High School to replace the current grass field.

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, our government was able to contribute $1,960,000, 40% of the project’s budget to help create something the community will be able to enjoy for decades to come.

A special thank you to Rita Nigam and her team of volunteers for their many hours of work in making this five year dream a reality.

For more information about the ICIP, please visit:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/pd-dp/ia-vi/covid-19-resilience-eng.html?fbclid=IwAR2pvmpwbpgD0kA0iJjrpUD4a6CakdXJ76ktyrrh1p3nZrgxt7mzdTmaUMA

FIGHTING POLLUTION

FEDERAL TOURISM GROWTH STRATEGY

I am proud to share that the Honourable Randy Boissonnault recently announced Canada’s new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. This plan looks to build on Investing in Canada’s Tourism Assets, attract more International Events, and Partner to Grow Indigenous Tourism.

For more information, please visit:

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/canadian-tourism-sector/en/canada-365-welcoming-world-every-day-federal-tourism-growth-strategy

