From the Cruiser – July 18, 2023

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 158 calls for service.

The following is a look at a few of the calls as highlighted by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

MEDICAL CONDITION, NOT IMPAIRED DRIVING, CAUSE OF MVC

On July 14, East Hants RCMP received a call about a vehicle in the ditch and the driver displaying signs of impairment in East Uniacke.

On arrival, the officer agreed with the witness’ observations of the driver after noticing that his speech was slurred, he had trouble maintaining balance, and difficulty with fine motor skills.

The 27-year-old was placed under arrest for impaired operation by drug and transported to the Enfield Detachment where a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) conducted an evaluation on him.

The DRE determined that the male’s actions were caused by a medical issue and not by drug or alcohol consumption. T

Police said the man was provided medical care and released from custody.

SCAM HITS NINE MILE RIVER WOMAN

East Hants RCMP became aware that a female from Nine Mile River was scammed out of approximately $1,000 after she received a call from a person identifying themselves as a credit card representative on July 14.

The person directed the victim to buy gift cards and to supply them with the gift card’s information before she realized that she was being lied to.

East Hants RCMP is urging the public to refrain from providing anyone with their financial information over the phone.

Also, there are no reputable businesses who direct anyone to buy gift cards as a form of payment.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Pictou County man sought for break-and-enter

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Godfrey Maloney, 42, of Pictou County.

Godfrey Maloney was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering into the Shubenacadie Elementary School in March of 2023 then charged for failing to appear in court as ordered on July 7, 2023.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Godfrey Maloney.

Anyone who sees Godfrey Maloney is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

