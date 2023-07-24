WINDSOR: RCMP have confirmed they have recovered the body of a 52-year-old man and human remains in the search for four missing individuals after flooding over the weekend.

In a press conference, police said, with the assistance of partners, they have recovered a Windsor man’s body. He was one of four who were mission in two separate incidents in the same area.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said human remains were also located and we are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the remains.

The man, a youth and two children were reported missing on July 22 after the vehicles they were travelling in were caught in flood waters in separate incidents.

A multi-agency search is continuing for those who remain unaccounted for following the weekend’s weather event.

In an effort to lower the water level in the primary search area in Brooklyn, industrial and high-flow pumping equipment continues to be utilized, with assistance from civilian contractors and our partners.

Search and rescue teams in West Hants, East Hants and Valley, along with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, are engaged.

RCMP resources include Police Dog Services, Air Services, and General Duty Policing.

The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the search will continue for the other missing people.

Premier Tim Houston issued a statement following the press conference.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two people who passed away following floods caused by the weekend storm.

“Today is a terrible day for our province. I’m at a loss to understand a tragedy of this magnitude. I know Nova Scotians feel the same way.”

“I hope the families can take some comfort in knowing they are in the hearts and minds of all Nova Scotians as they grieve this unimaginable loss. They are not alone in their mourning.

“We can always rebuild roads and bridges and repair homes. We can never bring our loved ones back. These losses will be the legacy of these floods.”

“I thank the heroic and tireless efforts of our first responders in their search. I saw first-hand the incredible work they are doing and how it is weighing on them.”

“We continue to pray for the safe return of the souls who remain missing.”