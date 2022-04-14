Wishing you all a Happy Easter!

Spring has sprung, with the promise of new signs of life all around us. As the days get increasingly longer, we will see the grass turning greener, leaves sprouting on trees, and flowers blooming. As the temperatures gradually get warmer, we will be storing our winter coats and boots, and pulling our short pants and sandals.

This Sunday, April 17, many young ones will be waking up early to see if the Easter Bunny remembered to leave treats in their baskets. For children—well, some adults too—it usually means there will be lots of chocolate to eat before going on the annual Easter egg hunt.

Families and friends will gather for a special meal as they celebrate traditional symbols of new life and hope, such as baby chicks, bunnies, and of course Easter eggs.

One of the treasures that has always fascinated me at this time of year is pysanky, or Ukrainian Easter eggs. These exquisite creations are not painted, but decorated with remarkably detailed folk designs using beeswax. This year, pysanky will also serve as a somber reminder of what those in Ukraine are facing this Easter.

Whatever traditions are practiced in your household, I hope that your celebrations are meaningful and memorable, and a ‘new beginning’ for the rest of the year.