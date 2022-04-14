From the Firehouse – March calls

Brought to you by:

MILFORD: Local volunteer fire departments in East Hants and Stewiacke had a busy March.

Here is a look at the calls that fire departments in Stewiacke; Enfield; Milford; Nine Mile River; Elmsdale; Kennetcook; Mount Uniacke; and Lantz.

All information is basic call info and provided by the departments.

Stewiacke fire had 16 calls in total in March, with 13 of them being medical assists. They also had two mutual aid calls to a neighbouring department and one electrical appliance fire.

For Enfield Fire, they responded to 13 calls during the month, led by five motor vehicle collisions.

Firefighters also were paged for three mutual aid calls; two medical assists; one structure fire; one flue fire; and one alarm activation.

Nine Mile River fire responded to seven calls, led by four mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. The fire department also had one water rescue; one mvc; and one chimney fire.

The fire department encourages residents to check their insurance coverages to ensure they are properly covered in the event of a partial/full loss of a home as construction costs have gone dramatically up since Covid-19.

For Milford Fire they responded to 10 Calls in March. Eight of these calls were Mutual Aid to Shubenacadie and Indian Brook.

Of the 10 calls, seven were Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC); two Grass Fires; and one commercial vehicle fire. One of the MVC’s resulted in a car on fire.

Elmsdale Fire heard the tones on their pager goes off 23 times in March, led by 10 medical assists.

The department had five fire calls; four mvc’s; two other calls; one alarm activation; and one investigation.

For Kennetcook fire, they had six calls in the month—five medical assists and one structure fire.

Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire had 26 calls in total throughout their coverage area in Mount Uniacke and area. This tally was led by 22 medical assists.

Firefighters also heard the “sounds of their people” twice for motor vehicle collisions; one illegal burn; and one chimney fire.

For Lantz fire, they responded to 18 calls—10 of them medical assists. Other calls they had were three mvc’s; two structure fires; one chimney fire; one alarm activation; and one water rescue.

