Suspect sought in Elmsdale NSLC theft

ELMSDLAE: RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft at the Elmsdale NSLC on April 11.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a report of theft from the store, located next to the Atlantic Superstore.

“A man, approximately 30-40 years of age, entered the store and stole two bottles of Highland Park 18-year-old Scotch,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

(See more info down below).

He said the bottles were 750 ml each and worth $240.00 a piece.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Video surveillance of the store caught the suspect in the act and police have released screenshot photos of the suspect as a result.