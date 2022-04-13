East Hants Most Wanted: Alberta woman sought on outstanding fraud charge

ELMSDALE: This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of a 54-year-old woman from Alberta.

Police say Michelle Ann Drake is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 380(1)(A) for Fraud

This offense stems from an incident in June of 2021, near Enfield, Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Michelle Ann Drake.

Anyone who sees Michelle Ann Drake is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.