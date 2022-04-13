MAIN PHOTO: The Grade 5/6 students in John Ardley’s class held a multicultural festival on March 30. (Submitted photo)

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: Students in John Ardley’s combined Grade 5/6 class at Dutch Settlement Elementary School (DSES) have been doing some world-wide learning.

Recently, the students in Ardley’s class organized and held a multicultural festival at the school’s gymnasium, displaying their work and knowledge of the countries they conducted research on for the past month.

The multicultural festival, held March 30 and the first event for the general public to be allowed into schools since COVID-19 restrictions began, was a fun and informative filled.

There was music to entertain those attending and food to fill those with a yearning for a full stomach.

Ardley said the event was a success.

“The festival was very successful as many people attended, not just students, but those from the community,” he told The Laker News. “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it.”

He commended his combined Grade 5/6 students for all of their hard work.

“My students went above and beyond in preparation for and during the festival,” said Ardley. “They put a lot of time and effort into this event. I’m very proud of their accomplishments.”