COLUMN: While employers search for talent, Canada overlooks half a million workers

The following has been written and submitted by Krista Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Inclusion Canada and Jonathan Lai is Executive Director at Autism Alliance of Canada.

Canada has a labour shortage and a labour surplus at the same time. Canada’s labour force shortages are no longer a temporary challenge. Across the country, help wanted signs are everywhere.

A report this Spring by RBC Economicshttps://www.rbc.com/en/economics/canadian-analysis/featured-analysis/insights/canadas-looming-labour-squeeze-the-impact-of-retirements-and-immigration-policy/, says the situation will be exacerbated by retirements and changes in immigration policy.

Employers across the country say they can’t find enough workers. There is a solution, however, that continues to be overlooked. Roughly three quarters of working-age Canadians with an intellectual disability or autism remain unemployed or underemployed despite being ready, willing and able to work. These two realities should not exist side by side.

For decades, many employers have overlooked this talented and motivated group of workers, often due to misconceptions about workplace accommodations or assumptions about productivity. The result is a labour market that is leaving approximately 500,000 capable individuals on the sidelines while businesses simultaneously report difficulty finding reliable employees.

This is not only an economic problem; it is a missed opportunity.

We know people with intellectual disabilities and on the autism spectrum want to work. They want meaningful employment and good paying jobs. Like anyone else, they seek financial independence, social inclusion, personal growth, and the dignity that comes with contributing to their communities. Yet unemployment and underemployment rates among this population remain far higher than those of the general workforce.

At the same time, employers continue to report challenges recruiting and retaining staff. The contradiction is striking. Employers need workers. Hundreds of thousands of people in Canada want to work. Public policy has failed to connect the two.

However, there are examples of success. Since its launch in 2014, Ready, Willing and Able (RWA)—a national partnership between Inclusion Canada and Autism Alliance of Canada, has helped fill over 6,300 jobs, demonstrating that Autistic people and people with intellectual disabilities are an important part of the solution to Canada’s ongoing labour shortages. Those numbers throughout all provinces and territories represent far more than employment statistics. They reflect people gaining meaningful employment, contributing their talents, earning an income, and building greater independence, while employers gain access to a dedicated and untapped workforce.

Supported by the Opportunities Fund at Employment and Social Development Canada, Ready, Willing and Able connects with employers, job seekers, and community organizations to create pathways into competitive employment for people with intellectual disabilities and autism. Rather than viewing disability through a lens of limitation, the program focuses on skills, strengths, and workplace potential.

The benefits extend far beyond filling vacancies.

Many employers who have hired Autistic people or those with an intellectual disability report that these employees demonstrate strong commitment, reliability, and loyalty. Employers are looking for talent and employees supported to get a job through RWA, have that in spades.

Employers consistently report that RWA hires perform as well as or better than other employees, while benefiting from higher retention and reduced turnover costs. In an era when turnover can be costly and disruptive, retaining dedicated employees offers a significant advantage.

Organizations that broaden their recruitment practices and embrace innovative workforce strategies will be better positioned to meet customer demand, maintain productivity, and grow.

For individuals with intellectual disabilities or autism, the impact of employment can be transformative. A job provides more than a paycheque. It offers purpose, routine, social connection, and a sense of belonging. It creates opportunities for community participation that many people take for granted.

At precisely the moment Canada faces growing labour shortages driven by retirements and demographic change, one of the country’s most successful inclusive employment initiatives is approaching the end of its current federal funding. The question now is whether government will build on the success of RWA or allow proven progress to end just as labour shortages are expected to intensify. The best answer to us seems simple.

At a time when employers are searching for workers and hundreds of thousands of capable people are searching for opportunity, the smartest investment isn’t finding new workers. It’s ensuring we stop overlooking the ones we already have.

Krista Carr is Chief Executive Officer of Inclusion Canada. Jonathan Lai is Executive Director at Autism Alliance of Canada.