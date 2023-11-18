COLUMN: YourHealthNS – Healthcare in your hands

The following is a column submitted to media by Premier Tim Houston’s office.

Nova Scotians have many ways to access healthcare. With virtual care, pharmacies, walk-in clinics, mobile clinics, primary care clinics, urgent treatment centres and more, there are more options than ever.



That’s a good thing. But navigating the system can be overwhelming. How do you know which option is the right one? How do you know what’s available at various times and locations, or find out where to go?

As a government, we need to make sure Nova Scotians know what options are available and how to access them.

Now, there’s an app for that.

YourHealthNS, a new mobile app, is a one-stop shop for healthcare information, resources and services.



You can find it where you get your mobile apps or on your computer at: www.YourHealthNS.ca



The app is simple to use and includes many features, including a search tool to find and book health services nearest you. You can book blood tests, x-rays, flu shots and vaccine appointments or access vaccination records.

Can’t find what you need? Not sure what you need? No problem. You can chat, in real time, with a care navigator to help you find information and the healthcare option that is right for you.

YourHealthNS is also your path to virtual care in Nova Scotia. And now we’ve made it available to everyone.

If you are on the Need a Family Practice Registry, you’ll continue to have access to virtual care. This includes comprehensive care from Nova Scotian healthcare providers who can order diagnostic tests and provide referrals to specialists. Now, you’ll also have access to the service 24/7, 365 days a year, for general consults and prescription refills.

If you already have a family doctor or nurse practitioner, we’ve alsogot you covered. You’ll now have access to two free virtual care visits per year. This includes general consults and prescription refills.

YourHealthNS gives every Nova Scotian the power to find care for yourself or your loved ones.

It means access to more healthcare, faster.

On your phone. On your tablet. On your laptop.

One app. Any day. Any time.

YourHealthNS is healthcare in your hands. Get it today.



Tim Houston

Premier of Nova Scotia