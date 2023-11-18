Nominations now open for 2024 HRM Volunteer Awards

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: The Halifax Regional Municipality is currently seeking nominations for the 2024 Volunteer Awards.

The annual event puts a spotlight on residents that have made a difference in their community by donating their time and skills to various programs and services.

Nominating an individual or volunteer group is a great opportunity to show appreciation for the work that volunteers do to help build stronger, healthier and more supportive communities.

Nominations must be submitted in one of three award categories: adult, youth (ages 13-19) and community group.

For detailed nomination criteria and online applications, visit halifax.ca/volunteerawards.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Successful nominees will be notified in March.

They will be invited to attend the annual Volunteer Award Ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 during National Volunteer Week.