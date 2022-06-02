Community cleanup in Capilano Estates a success, organizer says

WINDSOR JUNCTION: What better then a beautiful sunny day for a community cleanup.

That’s exactly what took place on May 29 as residents of the Capilano Estates subdivision came together in a community cleanup of the ditches along streets in the subdivision that straddles Windsor Junction and Beaver Bank.

Organized by Jenn Lightfoot, and supported through prizes by many local businesses, including Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, the cleanup saw about 70-plus residents—and their kids—take part in getting unwanted trash and items such as a skull and a car axle out of their ditches.

There were some residents who participated earlier in the day or the day before.

The participants collected more than 20 bags of trash.

Signs made by the kids saying thank you to several of the local businesses could be seen at the park, taped to the bench or other playground items in the park.

At the end of the garbage collecting, the hard work was rewarded with a BBQ of hot dogs done by community volunteers Leanne Penney and her husband Alan Joyce and play time at the park on Taylor Drive.

It was here that Lightfoot drew names from those who signed up for prizes for both the kids and adults.

Lightfoot was pleased with the outcome and how things went.

“It was a huge success with over 70 people participating,” commented Lightfoot. “We cleaned every single street. Our neighbourhood looks amazing.”

She added the event also allowed neighbours to see one another.

“It was great meeting new friends, putting faces to names and seeing all the kids having so much fun,” she said.