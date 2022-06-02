MILFORD: An East Hants RCMP officer is letting his teamwork and determination shine whether its on the rugby pitch or in a patrol car.

Austin Comeau—in his first posting with the RCMP—has been stationed at the Enfield detachment for two-and-a-half years.

He is a very active member in sports and has played rugby for the past 12 years.

With that in mind, and being very community driven, Comeau took on the role as coach with the HERH Tigers boys rugby team for the past two years.

Comeau suits up himself with the N.S. Senior Men’s Keltics and Enfield RFC squad.

Last weekend, before the home fans in Halifax, Comeau suited up as a member of the Atlantic Selects to battle the Toronto Arrows Sr. Academy in the Coast to Coast Cup.

The Selects are made up of the top Atlantic Canadian rugby players.

Against the Arrows, Comeau and the Selects won 15-10. For his efforts, Comeau earned the “Man of the Match” award, presented by Strand.

East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said Comeau’s determination and teamwork make him an excellent addition to the community an East Hants RCMP officer.