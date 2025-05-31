Community-driven comedy ‘0-60 Driving Academy’ set for Season 2

HALIFAX: Bell Fibe TV1, Torrential Pictures and Club Red Productions announce the renewal of 0-60 Driving Academy on the heels of the show’s Season One launch on May 22.

Produced by Jenna MacMillan (Who’s Your Father?) and directed and produced by Jonathan Torrens (Mr. D), the show follows the chaos of a family-owned driving school in downtown Halifax.

Following positive reception to Season One, the second season of 0-60 Driving Academy will begin production in Fall 2025 in Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Bringing Steve and the family into people’s homes with Fibe TV1 has been a delight,” says producer-director Jonathan Torrens.

“Now that everyone knows our cast of characters, we can start in second gear.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

As head of the family, single father Steve, played by Steve Lawrence, seeks to hand-off the business to his equally uninterested and under-qualified children, Baby Steve (played by Devon Taylor) and Lauren (played by Alexandra MacLean) in Season One of the show.

Based loosely on the life of lead actor, Steve Lawrence, the show blends genres and brings true-to-life comedy to the writer’s room which includes Steve Lawrence himself, co-creator and co-lead actor Alexandra MacLean, and producer-director Jonathan Torrens.

Producers Jenna MacMillan and Jonathan Torrens have teamed up for the successful launch of previous projects including Fibe TV1’s Roll With It, starring real-life “sit-down” comedian Brian George.

“The cast and crew of 0-60 is both talented and eager,” says producer Jenna MacMillan of Club Red Productions.

“I am thrilled to bring us all together again to create comedy gold while highlighting a very special community in Nova Scotia.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Season One of 0-60 Driving Academy is available to stream on Fibe TV1.

Additional Quotes:

“Audiences responded so positively to the first season of 0-60 Driving Academy that we are excited to see what is next for Steve and the family.”

– Paul Gardner, Senior Producer, Fibe TV1

Follow 0-60 Driving Academy

Instagram: instagram.com/0_60drivingacademy