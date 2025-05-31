Three East Hants rec facilities receive provincial investment

BELNAN: Almost $200,000 is being invested in three East Hants recreation facilities by the provincial government.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald announced the funding on May 29.

The funds focus on improving infrastructure and safety, ensuring that community hubs remain functional and welcoming for residents and visitors.

MacDonald said the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage is providing a total of $189,000.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The investment will go towards the Municipality of East Hants for $100,000 for roof repair/replacement at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Belnan based SunnyRidge Equestrian will be receiving $50,000 for retrofitting their facility and sports arena.

The Hants Shore Karate Club in Nine Mile River is getting $39,000 for upgrades to their dojo.

“These investments are breathing new life into Hants East’s recreational spaces,” said MacDonald.

“The Sportsplex roof repair stands out as a cornerstone project to protect a vital community hub, while upgrades to SunnyRidge Equestrian and the Hants Shore Karate Club ensure our residents have safe, modern spaces to pursue their passions and build stronger connections.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adrotatre banner=”87″]

These projects are supported by a series of programs administered by Nova Scotia’s Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH).

The programs provide grants to enhance accessibility, upgrade community infrastructure, and promote recreational opportunities.

The CCTH supports active living, tourism, and the celebration of Nova Scotia’s diverse cultures, languages, and heritage.

More information on CCTH grants and community investments is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future