Community supports information now available for those affecting by Mass Shooting

HALIFAX/HANTS COUNTY: Residents in Cumberland, Colchester and Hants counties can get up-to-date information starting May 4 on new community supports available after recommendations by the Mass Casualty Commission.

Mobile clinic hours and locations, community health and wellness supports, and how to provide feedback to an engagement team will be available at: https://novascotia.ca/community-support/

“Last week, we made a commitment to provide immediate mental health and grief support to the communities most impacted by the tragedy that began in Portapique three years ago, and to work with them to design and deliver the programs and services that meet their unique needs long-term,” said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health.

“We’ve made progress in our first week, and we’re bringing in new people and linking to more services and supports every day while our team continues to listen and gather feedback on the community’s needs.”

A mobile unit staffed by a clinical team offering a range of health and wellness services will be available on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at West Colchester Consolidated School, 27 Maple Ave., Bass River (this location has changed since last week’s news release).

The mobile health and wellness team can provide:

— primary care assessments, support and navigation

— prescription refills or renewals (except for controlled substances)

— navigation to grief and bereavement resources

— mental health and wellness services, like brief intervention and navigation to other resources, including ongoing mental health and addictions supports.

A community engagement team was also be available Saturday afternoon at West Colchester Consolidated School to gather feedback and hear directly from the community about their needs. This information will help inform the programs and services that will be available over the long-term.

A schedule of dates, times and community locations across Cumberland, Colchester and Hants counties will be updated on the website as the service expands.

In addition to the website, community members can call 211 to be connected to available resources and supports.



A new dedicated outreach worker based in Truro started on Monday, May 1, and will be supported by clinical and engagement staff in northern Nova Scotia. Recruitment is underway for the following positions:

— mental health and addictions clinical therapists

— mental health and addictions community outreach worker

— primary healthcare nurse practitioners, social workers and emotional wellness counselors/navigators.



The Mass Casualty Commission recommended the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia jointly fund a program to address the unmet needs for mental health, grief and bereavement supports in the affected communities by May 1.



The provincial and federal governments have committed $18 million over a two-year period to advance this work. The Province contributed $9 million, and the federal government committed an initial $9 million.

Additional Resources:

Job openings at Nova Scotia Health: https://jobs.nshealth.ca/nsha/



Mental health crisis line: 1-888-429-8167 (toll-free); it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or people concerned about someone else



For non-crisis support, Nova Scotians can self-refer to Nova Scotia Health’s Mental Health and Addictions Program by calling the intake service line at 1-855-922-1122 (toll-free) to be connected to a clinician Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.