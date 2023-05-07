ELMSDALE: An East Hants community garden is one of two from Canada to receive support for 2023 from a US initiative named Gardening Know How.

Gardening Know How is the foremost online resource for gardening enthusiasts. The company’s Sponsorship Program provides financial grants of $1000 to individuals and organizations supporting a diverse range of gardening-related initiatives, such as community garden projects, school gardens, urban agriculture programs to combat food insecurity, programs that aid veterans dealing with PTSD, initiatives that aid in tackling homelessness, and more.

This year, Gardening Know How received a record number of applications. The selection process was highly competitive, and the recipients were chosen based on their initiatives’ stated mission, their commitment to service, and their ability to drive positive change in their communities.

“We’re delighted to support these incredible individuals and organizations who are making a real difference in the world of gardening and service to others,” said Gardening Know How CEO Peggy Doyle. “Their work is inspiring, and we are honored to be a part of their journey.”

The Elmsdale Community Garden, which is maintained by Each Hants Community Learning Association, was one of the two recipients from Canada to be chosen for funding from Gardening Know How.

Phil Laven, with EHCLA, said they’re very excited to receive this funding from Gardening Know How.

“Every year, Tanya (Burke) and I are always on the hunt for grants and funding to cover the cost of the Elmsdale Community Garden, its activities and events,” said Laven. “The garden has no stable, yearly funding, so our success in finding funding determines what we can do with the garden.”

He said the fun ding from Gardening Know How will allow them to hold more garden activities throughout the year.

“One of our biggest expenses is staff time. Coordinating the maintenance of the garden, pop up markets, marking plants that are ready for harvest and much more take up quite a bit of time each year,” he said.

“Gardening Know How’s funding will go directly into covering these costs and help us feed more people through the garden project as a result.”

Laven said the key support that the garden needs is funding.

“It allows us to do everything from cook meals for the Community Freezer, hold free lunches for the community and give away fresh produce to those that need it in the community,” said Laven.

“People are feeling the pain of high prices at the grocery store, and we are here to help those that are struggling with those costs.

“Everyone has the right to eat healthy – we’re here to offer the support and skills to help make it possible.

In addition to the grant money, each recipient will benefit from Gardening Know How’s support in the form of educational resources, marketing assistance, and other tools to help them achieve their goals.

Gardening Know How believes that community gardening can bring people together, improve the environment, support health and well-being, and create positive change in our communities and schools.

The organization is committed to supporting these initiatives and helping to make a difference in the world of gardening.

For more information about Gardening Know How and its sponsorship program, please visit: https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/featuring/community-gardening-for-everyone/.

Laven said if folks are interested in helping the Elmsdale Community Garden further, they have a Corporate Support Program.

Individuals and businesses can contribute in return for many different forms of recognition (including shout outs on Facebook, mentions in our newsletter and more).

It can be found on the EHCLA website at the following link: www.easthantslearning.com/corporate-support