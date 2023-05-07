Fury U-17, U-18 girls make history winning VNS provincial titles

FALL RIVER: The Fall River Fury volleyball program have ended the club season in historic fashion.

The team won both the Under-17 girls and Under-18 girls Volleyball Nova Scotia provincial championships – a feat never obtained before by the club.

It was a great weekend of volleyball for the teams coached by Jennifer Weatherhead and Alyssa Harding.

All games were played at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the Under-17 category, there were 14 teams battling for the championship banner in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 level. The Fury played five games total for the provincial championship.

In the Tier 1 semi-final, the Fury defeated the Blizzard in a three-set thriller as the Fury took set one 25-19, before falling 25-15 in set two setting up all important third and final set.

In that final set, the Fury nipped the Blizzard 15-12 led by some great team play.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The win setup a championship match with the Chill.

Led by some great offensive plays, the Fury dispatched of the Chill in two sets, winning each one 25-21.

The Fury U-17 girls were led by all stars Elle O’Connell; Sierra Sarty, and MVP Carmen Waye.

U-17. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

For the U-18 division, the Fury battled 20 other teams from across the province in Tier 1 and Tier 2 for the championship banner, playing a total of five games.

Several players on the Fury had represented N.S. at the Canada Games in Niagara Falls last summer.

In the semi-final, they lost the first set 25-23, but rallied to take set two 25-13 and then the winner take all third set 15-5, punching their ticket to the championship against the Cougars.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The U-18 provincial champion Fury girls. (Submitted photo)

Against the Cougars in the Tier 1 championship final, the Fury edged the Cougars 27-25 ins et one, before getting iced in set two 25-17.

That set up another nail biting and winner take all the marbles championship final third set between the two clubs. One would go home with the gold, the other would-be runner-up in an exciting final.

The third set was intense as the Fury ended up winning 21-19 (third sets usually go to a score of whoever gets to 15 first).

Fall River was led to the Tier 1 volleyball banner by all Stars Leah Weatherhead, Danielle Krzywonos, and championship tournament MVP Camryn Giddens.

The U-17 and U-18 Fury will now prepare to head to the nationals in Calgary.