HALIFAX: Ross Moore was a loving husband, father and doting grandfather. He was also the cherished Director of Development for Atlantic Subway, with more than 30 years of service, and a pillar in his community.

Ross endured severe pain in his hands, feet and back for several years, but could never pinpoint the cause; he and his wife Sandy thought the bone pain could be related to aging. Sadly, the cause of Ross’s pain would soon be attributed to multiple myeloma, a little-known and as of yet, incurable blood cancer that eventually claimed his life.

Ross’s pain started years before, but it wasn’t until 2014 that he started to suspect it was more serious than he thought.

When Ross bent over to pick up his seven-year-old granddaughter Ava, he experienced such crippling back pain that he nearly dropped her. That’s when Ross and Sandy decided to push for answers and get to the root of his pain.

Ross was admitted to hospital and underwent a series of medical tests shortly after that unforgettable and frightening incident.

Ten days later, and after a battery of tests, Ross received his devastating diagnosis of myeloma, an incurable blood cancer that 11 Canadians are diagnosed with every day. He was 59 years old.

Ross immediately started six months of extensive rounds of chemotherapy to prepare his body for a stem cell transplant, which he received later that year. Fortunately, the stem cell transplant was a success and, for a while, Ross felt like his usual self.

He was thrilled to get back to one of his favourite pastimes, golf, or as he liked to call it, ‘hitting the links’, with his friends and two of his sons, Gary and Justin.

Unfortunately, in 2018, Sandy noticed that the myeloma symptoms were resurfacing.

Ross was easily tired, experiencing more pain, and losing his appetite. Despite reassurance from doctors, Sandy knew just by looking at her husband of 42 years, that something was wrong.

By early 2020, Ross’s myeloma had returned; he had relapsed.

When he learnt of his father’s relapse, Justin wanted to do something to help others living with this devastating disease. In 2021, Justin organized a fundraising challenge in which he raised more than $5,000. Thankfully, with treatment, Ross pulled through this relapse and life started to get back to normal. Unfortunately however, Ross’s remission would be short-lived.

After battling myeloma for seven years, Ross sadly passed away on March 4, 2022.

After Ross’s death, Justin organized another personal fundraiser for myeloma, an ultramarathon in Musquodoboit, raising $14,000.

On the heels of this successful event, Justin changed careers to devote himself to raising funds and awareness for the cancer that claimed his father.

As the new National Fundraising and Development Lead at Myeloma Canada, Justin quickly set out and organized the first-ever Myeloma Canada Ride: Bike to Beat Myeloma, in Halifax.

“If I can make a difference in one person’s life who is battling myeloma by raising funds, I’m going to do it,” says Justin.

“I was always extremely close to my dad, so organizing the Halifax Ride is my small way of honouring him and all those living with myeloma,” says Justin. “It’s my life’s mission to help find a cure,” Justin says. “Maybe that’s one of the reasons I actively sought to work at Myeloma Canada. I’m so proud to work there.”

Determined to raise awareness and critical funds for myeloma, Justin, together with his mother, Sandy, brother Gary, and their families, are gearing up to take part Halifax’s inaugural Myeloma Canada Ride: Bike to Beat Myeloma.

The Ride takes place May 7, 2023, at Cole Harbour Heritage Park in Halifax, at 9:00 a.m. and helps to raise myeloma awareness and vital funds for a cure.

The Halifax Myeloma Canada Ride promises to be a fun and fulfilling event for cyclists of varying levels, with a shorter, more leisurely 30–40 km route, and a more challenging 70+ km route.

To register or donate, visit: www.myelomaride.ca