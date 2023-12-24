Const. Burns helps out at Maple Ridge Elementary’s skating party

LANTZ: Students at Maple Ridge Elementary School had some extra help recently.

At the Christmas Skating Party held Dec. 19 at the Ice Pad B at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, an officer with East Hants RCMP stopped by to provide a hand.

Const. Preston Burns, community Policing officer, volunteered to help out at the Skating Party.

Const. Burns helped lace up skates for the students. (Submitted photo)

Const. Burns reports that the Grade 3-5 students were excited to take the walk from the Lantz school to the Sportsplex.

The officer was there to help the students lace up their skates and anything else they needed.

Two Grade 4 students even asked for a photo with the RCMP officer, to which he obliged.