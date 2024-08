SHUBENACADIE: Trail users of the MacInnis Trail in Shubenacadie are being advised of its partial closure, continuing until Sept. 6.

In a Facebook, the Municipality of East Hants said that due to ongoing construction at the Shubenacadie Water Treatment Plant, the entrance closest to Highway 2 will be closed.

Construction is expected to last until September 6, 2024.

MEH asks folks to plan their route accordingly and use alternative access points.