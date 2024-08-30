Lantz man facing impaired driving charges following MVC

ELMSDALE: A 37-year-old Lantz man is facing impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said that a concerned resident of Elmsdale contacted police on Aug. 20 to report the mvc.

It occurred in front of the callers home.

Police made a patrol, and the officer found the vehicle but there was no driver.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other officers made patrols in the area, however, and a man was located.

“He was quickly identified as the driver of the vehicle,” said Const. Burns.

Exhibiting signs of impairment by alcohol, the man was arrested for impaired driving and brought to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

Christopher Wilson, 37, of Lantz has been charged with impaired driving related offences.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Const. Burns said no injuries were reported.