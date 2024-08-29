SHUBENACADIE: A $9.5 million state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility in Shubenacadie is officially opened.

The grand opening, with remarks from Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald; Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois; and Municipality of East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston took place on Tuesday afternoon at the facility, located on Burgess Road.

The new facility that will provide accessible and sustainable services to the community of Shubenacadie for years to come, officials said.

Funding of the project includes a federal portion of $1.9 million; province contributed $1.59 million; with the municipality outing in the remainder of the $9.540 project.

Construction of the facility began in 2022 and has been operational since July 2024.

The previous treatment plant was at maximum capacity for several years and required new technology to create capacity for housing and overall community growth.

Roulston said the plant was designed by CBCL Limited and Constructed by L&R Construction Limited. It supports the wastewater treatment service for residents, local businesses, and a school.

She acknowledged the councillors that were able to make the announcement, and the staff.

“This is a big day for the community of Shubenacadie and all of East Hants,” said Roulston as she began her remarks. “I want to recognize the residents of Shubenacadie for their patience and support.”

MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston called the opening a significant day for Shubenacadie. (Healey photo)

Roulston said the importance of the new wastewater treatment facility cannot be overstated.

“It has been a priority for our community for several years,” she said.

“Seeing it finally come to life is incredibly gratifying.”

She said the facility doesn’t just help the municipality manage wastewater effectively but does so much more.

“It lays a strong foundation for future growth,” she said. “With this state-of-the-art facility now in place, we are well positioned to attract new residents and new businesses and opportunities to the Shubenacadie area.

“Here’s to a new chapter for Shubenacadie, and East Hants.”

The wastewater facility will allow Shubenacadie to prosper now, Kings Hnats MP Kody Blois said. (Healey photo)

Blois said that the opening was a good thing for the community.

“Today’s a great day,” he said. ‘There are a number of municipal workers here that do important work.

“We as politicians can come and talk about the investments we’re making, but without the workers and the folks on the ground that actually build and maintain the infrastructure, we’d be lost without them.”

He said it’s important because of the growth of the communities in East Hants.

“What was not able to happen here in Shubenacadie was growth on the residential side simply because there wasn’t capacity,” he said.

“The fact that this project was announced and has come to fruition is a great sign we’re making in the municipality to have growth in all corners.

“People want to live here, and there’s a whole lot of reasons to be here (in East Hants).”

Hnats East MLA John A. MacDonald speaking calling the opening a big day for the community, one that will allow it to grow. (Healey photo)

MacDonald recalled when he was sitting as a councillor and council found out that Shubenacadie was minus and couldn’t approve residential or commercial development.

“Shubenacadie has suffered for this over the years,” he said. “I think this is a great opportunity for Shubenacadie to grow the way Shubenacadie wants to grow.

“That’s one of the benefits of this area. It’s not well developed so they’re going to be able to develop it the way it wants, whereas in the cases of Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield it’s already there so it’s hard to change it.”

He credited all the work done by municipal staff on the project.

“Kody is right that the politicians get to come here and announce but we’re not the ones doing the heavy work, it’s the municipal staff,’ said MacDonald. ‘They have to do the applications find the contractors and workers.

“I’ll be looking forward to the day I’m hearing that we’re having a problem with the municipality with the amount of residential permits we have to approve in Shubenacadie.”