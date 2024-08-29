FALL RIVER: Are you ready to lace up your sneakers, grab your sticks, and hit the pavement for a great cause?

On September 7, an epic Street Hockey Tournament returns to Fall River to raise money for our local recreational turf field —and organizer Steve MacLellan needs YOU to make it a success.

Whether you’re a seasoned hockey pro or just love a good game with friends, this event is for everyone.

Expect fast-paced action, good-natured competition, and a whole lot of fun. And the best part? Every shot, save, and goal you make will help fund a fantastic new turf field for our community.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Why You Should Join:

Community Spirit: Get together with friends, neighbors, and fellow street hockey lovers to support a cause that will benefit us all.

Friendly Competition: Form a team (include your kids age 10+), challenge your rivals, and compete for the ultimate bragging rights.

Former champions include the Miller Lake Dragons captained by Claude Gerry and Jeff Madden, 2-time champs “Plain White Ts” captained by Ross Barkhouse.

The most recent champions, Dartmouth’s Finest, who’s captain, Adam Peters left the province this year stating “We will always be the champions!!”.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Steve MacLellan, who hosts the charity cup, has never even played in a Championship Game.

“This year will be different, we have several snipers from the Bedford Blues and a top ranked goalie from MetroWest,” he said.

Great Cause: All proceeds go directly toward improving our local recreational turf field, making it a better place for everyone to enjoy.

Prizes & Fun: Expect exciting prizes, food, music, and activities for the whole family—this is more than just a game, it’s a community celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Date: September 7

Time: Street Hockey starts at 1 pm – BBQ and live music starts at 6pm

Location: Cul de Sac of Aberdeen Drive, Fall River, NS

How to Register: DM or call/text Steve at 902.240.6508 – our facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/share/RZWF1enDugNpfPEf/

Let’s come together, have some fun, and make a real difference for our community.