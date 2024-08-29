From a release

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Nova Scotia is sending 12 firefighters to help with out-of-control wildfires in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The crew will partner up with firefighters from Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador to form a 20-person crew.

“Wildfires have been devastating provinces across Canada this season,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“I’m glad Nova Scotia is in a position to be able to send our crew to help our friends out west tackle the out-of-control wildfires their facing. I’d like to send a sincere thank you to the crew for their help.”

Firefighters and an agency representative from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables were to leave from Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Thursday, August 29.Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow the Province’s wildfire resources to be shared.

The Department will continue to monitor conditions and make sure sufficient resources are maintained in the province.

Crews could return early if they are needed at home.

– this will be the fourth team from the Department helping with the wildfire effort in western Canada this summer

– earlier this month, the Department also sent a fire crew to Jasper, Alberta, to help manage wildfires there

– Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which ensures all provinces and territories will receive help if wildfires become too large to handle

– the affected province or territory covers the costs of the jurisdictions that are sending help

– requests for assistance from other jurisdictions are co-ordinated through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre