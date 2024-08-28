The following was sent to The Laker News from the Wilmot Thunder U15 fast pitch team who attended the Eastern Canadians hosted by the East Hants Mastodons in Lantz over the weekend.

Dear Editor,

I am writing to extend our heartfelt thanks to your community for graciously hosting us, Ontario Wilmot Thunder, during the recent U15 Eastern Canadian softball tournament.

The warm welcome we received and the camaraderie we experienced made our time in East Hants truly memorable.

Not only did we leave with valuable experiences on the field, but we also left with more friends than we arrived with.

The spirit of sportsmanship and the connections we formed will remain with us long after the tournament has ended.

Thank you once again to everyone involved in making the event such a success.

Sincerely,

Angie Hallman